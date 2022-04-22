Bills will keep offensive terminology, 'The Office' references, per Josh Allen

For the first time since the Buffalo Bills hired new offensive coaches, Josh Allen was in a full-blown press conference Wednesday (and not even one on Zoom). Allen spoke about new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, QBs coach Joe Brady, and the comfort level he’s feeling heading into offseason workouts.

The Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, who also added Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney and depth quarterback/mentor Davis Webb. In return, the Bills promoted Dorsey and re-signed Matt Barkley, who had been in the mentor role before Webb, to provide stability.

Allen noted one more way the Bills are going to attempt to maintain stability in the midst of the big changes, by not changing the offensive terminology. The play calls will all be the same style and system as they were under Daboll Allen told reporters Wednesday.

Buffalo consulted Allen when making their offensive coaching staff decisions, and head coach Sean McDermott noted on Wednesday during his own press conference that Allen would have input on the offensive game plans, as well.

Regarding Brady, Allen mentioned that the pair share a love for the sitcom “The Office” and that’s been a point of bonding for them, and the young QB coach has brought energy to the room, even in the few short interactions they have had.

Allen mentioned he worked on his ball placement with QB guru Jordan Palmer this offseason, setting up his receivers for yards after the catch. Allen has shown that when he puts his mind to it, he can improve any aspect of his game.

One more thing that Allen said that made Bills Twitter swoon. When asked if he needed to be at offseason activities, he was honest and said no. He doesn’t need to be here, but he wants to be here. He cited teambuilding as the top reason, something both general manager Brandon Beane and McDermott mentioned in their pressers, as well. Allen was also a big part of why Von Miller came to town, according to the veteran pass-rusher, so it seems like Allen is happy, the Bills are happy, and it’s all building upon itself.