Jordan Poyer feeling the love from Bills while absent from voluntary workouts

Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer has publicly asked the team for a new contract heading into the final year of his most recent contract extension. A new deal is perfectly reasonable, and general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott both discussed the situation at their press conferences on Wednesday.

Poyer is not among the players in attendance at the voluntary offseason workouts at One Bills Drive.

“I love Jordan and love his family and he’s been a big part of our team,” said McDermott, not wanting to dive into the business side. The comment was relayed to Twitter by Jos Buscaglia of The Athletic, who was quote-tweeted by Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush and a heart emoji.

McDermott also mentioned he has been in contact with Poyer this offseason.

Like his head coach, Beane was nothing but complimentary of Poyer and his contributions to the Bills. Beane mentioned other players want new deals, too, and that a lot of people in the building probably want more money on their salaries, as well, to show that it’s normal in business to feel that way.

“I’m a big fan of Jordan. I think he’s done a great job here for five years. He’s got a really good agent,” Beane said, referencing Poyer’s brand new agent, Drew Rosenhaus. “I’ve worked with Drew for a number of years and we’ve always had a great relationship. So there’s no conflict or anything like that.”

Both Beane and McDermott say they want Poyer in town and working out with the team, but they both also used the general term “business” to explain away why he’s not. They seemed okay with that, for now, because Poyer has always been a leader.

“I just I look at it as the now,” explained Beane. “Jordan’s been a really good player. He’s been a good pro. I think he’s done a great job. He’s been an integral part of our defense. When you look at some of the steady pieces that have been here through when it wasn’t as good to where we are now, and I give him and some of those other guys a lot of credit for being here, and he’s been a big part of it.”

Poyer is sitting at 17th in the NFL in average annual value at safety, just ahead of Micah Hyde, his running mate. He has said he wants to finish his career in Buffalo.