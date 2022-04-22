Buffalo Bills Links, 4/22: How the Bills are preparing for the NFL Draft

Trade up or trade down? Select a cornerback, a running back, or the player who addresses the team’s biggest need?

By this time next week, fans of the Buffalo Bills will know exactly what the Bills will have done in the first round of the NFL Draft, but in today’s edition of the Bills links, we examine how Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo’s front office are preparing for the draft.

Insights into how the Bills do their homework for the NFL Draft

Fans of the Buffalo Bills have been doing mock drafts for months, trying to predict what the team will do with its eight selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, which gets underway Thursday in Las Vegas. During a session with reporters, Beane provided some insights into how the team has been preparing for the draft. For example, Beane said he and his front office staff won’t start doing mock drafts until the week of the draft, when they will “put ourselves in as many scenarios as we can,” according to Beane.

Find out more about this process, check out the latest mock drafts, get to know the offensive linemen and defensive tackles who could make great targets for the Bills, and more!

How QB Josh Allen is getting acclimated with new OC Ken Dorsey

We find out how Buffalo’s dynamic quarterback is using the offseason to get on the same page with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and which area of his game Allen wants to improve upon during the 2022 season.

Bills add their swing offensive tackle

The Buffalo Bills have found their swing offensive tackle, bringing in free-agent OT David Quessenberry, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, on a one-year deal.

Latest on S Jordan Poyer

When the Buffalo Bills began their voluntary workouts earlier this week, notably absent was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who has made it known he wants a new contract with just one year remaining on his current contract. General manager Brandon Beane addressed the situation, saying that while he wants Poyer in Orchard Park with the team, he’s not required to be there since the workouts are voluntary.

Odds and ends

We hear from general manager Brandon Beane on the notion that it’s all about winning the Super Bowl or bust this upcoming season. We also get to know newly re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Bates, and find out when the 2022 NFL schedule will be released. Plus, a tribute to former Bills quarterback Daryle Lamonica, a dive into how the Bills and New York State officials eventually ran out of options for a new stadium in Buffalo, and more!