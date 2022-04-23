 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NABP | Buffalo Bills NFL Draft scenarios

What can we expect from Brandon Beane on draft day?

By Jonathan Korzelius
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon & Brando discuss the various scenarios that could unfold on draft night. They debate which circumstances for the Buffalo Bills would warrant a trade-up, a trade-down, or staying put at pick 25. Could a quarterback be taken in the top ten because teams think they can develop the next Josh Allen? Plus, is there any chance we see a current player included in a trade package?

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2022 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 352 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...