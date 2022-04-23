NABP | Buffalo Bills NFL Draft scenarios

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon & Brando discuss the various scenarios that could unfold on draft night. They debate which circumstances for the Buffalo Bills would warrant a trade-up, a trade-down, or staying put at pick 25. Could a quarterback be taken in the top ten because teams think they can develop the next Josh Allen? Plus, is there any chance we see a current player included in a trade package?

