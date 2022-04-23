NFL adds three Christmas games to schedule for first time, per report

In an attempt to showcase even more nationally televised games in front of fans, the NFL has added three games to the schedule on Christmas Day, per VP Mike North on a podcast with Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 in Buffalo. With Christmas being a Sunday this year, those three games will be in addition to a Thursday night contest, Monday night game, and the rest of the games will be on Christmas Eve Saturday.

The NFL schedule guru told Capaccio there will be two afternoon games and a prime-time contest similar to what they’ve done on Thanksgiving for the last several years. Like Thanksgiving, one game will go to CBS, one to FOX, and NBC will carry their normal Sunday Night Football broadcast. While two games have been played on Christmas before, this will be the first time it’s moved to three games.

The Buffalo Bills have never played on Christmas Day in the past, but their high visibility this offseason could be an indicator we will be spending another holiday with our favorite team.

The teams in the contests will be revealed the week of May 9th ahead of the May 12th full schedule release.