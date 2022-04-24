Keep your WRs happy: Stefon Diggs was the big Von Miller recruiter

Von Miller had multiple suitors during 2022 NFL Free Agency, and he credited Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for ultimately signing in Orchard Park. He also talked to QB Josh Allen ahead of signing, but the main recruiter was Diggs, says Miller.

“When Stefon Diggs, international superstar, says ‘Von you’re going to be good here and love it,’ that’s when I knew,” said Miller at his press conference on Wednesday. “His opinion of the team and his analysis of the team and the city, I took that to heart, and that really is the biggest reason I came here.”

The direction of the Bills, the talent on their roster, the immaculate and upper-level training facilities, and Allen were some of the other main reasons Miller mentioned for coming to Orchard Park, noting that he’s excited to win a Super Bowl for Western New York.

“Man, I love these guys,” said Miller. “The collection of talent, collection of personalities, it’s like nothing I’ve ever been on. There’s a college vibe here at the facilities. The facilities are great. Everybody I’ve talked to that moved here from big cities has loved it,” said Miller, praising the organization all the way down to the lunch ladies.

It wasn’t just lip service, either. Miller mentioned Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, and several other defenders by name during his press conference held on the second day of offseason workouts.

After Miller spoke with the media for the first time since the day he signed, Allen joked that he “worked his tail off” to get Miller to come to town. I’m sure the six-year, $120 million contract probably helped, too.

The news about Diggs is even more interesting when seen through the lens of the offseason at wide receiver around the NFL. With huge trades involving Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, plus Deebo Samuel requesting a trade, and many young receivers looking for a new deal, it’s a breath of fresh air that Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane was able to keep Diggs happy enough to recruit a big-time free agent even before Diggs signed his own massive deal a few weeks later.