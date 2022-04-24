Billieve: Live four-round mock draft!

It’s almost time for the NFL Draft, so let’s get ready for draft night by doing a live four-round mock draft! Of course the Buffalo Bills will look to address their remaining roster holes beginning on Thursday with the first round of the draft.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico put themselves in the shoes of Bills general manager Brandon Beane during Billieve’s inaugural live mock draft.

Is it a slam dunk Buffalo will draft a cornerback with pick No. 25? Once our hosts discuss this all-too-hot pre-draft topic, they’re on the clock. They make their selections, providing analysis and opinions on their picks, with a few trades mixed in, too.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on our four-round mock drafts!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.