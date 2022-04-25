The Buffalo Bills have made their pick in the 2022 NFL Writers Mock at SB Nation. (We made the pick on April 11, for the record.) We had a really great mix of need and player land in our laps and we feel incredibly fortunate to run up with our draft card and make the selection.

As always I had my trusty triumvirate of NFL Draft experts at my side—Dan Lavoie, Andrew Griffin, and Bruce Nolan—to advise me on all things relating to the NFL’s annual selection meeting.

Here is how the top 24 picks shook out in the mock with no trades allowed:

Once we got to pick 10, I was consistently in contact with my advisors about potential trade up options. All three felt comfortable we would get a good player at 25 and didn’t need to trade up. Even after the late-teens run on receivers, they were still confident one of the top guys would be on the board.

At pick 20, I asked for their Big Boards for remaining players.

Andrew Griffin

Devin Lloyd (LB) - Utah

Jahan Dotson (WR) - Penn State

Kyler Gordon (CB) - Washington

David Ojabo (EDGE) - Michigan

Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) - Clemson

Dan Lavoie

Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) - Clemson

Devin Lloyd (LB) - Utah

Zion Johnson (OL) - Boston College

Daxton Hill (S) - Michigan

Treylon Burks (WR) - Arkansas

Bruce Nolan

Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) - Clemson

Zion Johnson (OL) - Boston College

Treylon Burks (WR) - Arkansas

Jahan Dotson (WR) - Penn State

Kyler Gordon (CB) - Washington

My combined big board

CB Andrew Booth: Only guy on all three lists

OG Zion Johnson: Top 3 for two guys, but off the third list (Drafted by Cardinals)

LB Devin Lloyd: Top player for two guys, not on third list because of position

WR Treylon Burks

WR Jahan Dotson

CB Kyler Gordon

I went into pick 20 with six guys I was comfortable taking at 25 and only one was off the board by the time 25 rolled around (Johnson). Luckily, the one player all three of my advisors agreed on was still there and the Bills get the second cornerback on the board.

Pick 25 Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Rumblings:

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth solidifies the CB2 position for the next several years and can help Tre’Davious White return from injury at his own pace in 2022. He can push Dane Jackson for that second CB role and even if he stays as the third cornerback, the Bills will have a cost-controlled option to start at CB if someone gets hurt. Especially with the age of the safeties and the cost of the rest of the back-seven starters, having Jackson and Booth at cornerback for the next few years is huge.

I promised that I wouldn’t pick a cornerback for the Bills anymore after last year. I think it makes too much sense, though. White’s contract is up in four years when Booth is set to hit free agency (or the fifth-year option pay bump). The most obvious hole for a starting spot or even top depth on the roster is at cornerback. Even if you believe in Dane Jackson as a long-term cornerback on this team, this is still a need pick.

I probably would have skipped over Lloyd and gone with one of the two wide receivers as my next option. The Bills have rolled three-deep at outside receiver over the last two years with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and John Brown/Emmanuel Sanders all receiving more than 40% of the snaps. With Sanders and Brown gone, it’s not a knock on Davis for the Bills to add another wide receiver. Especially when the Diggs extension comes into play, adding a top receiver every two years so that when Davis is hitting free agency, the Bills have another receiver capable of playing the starter role is critical for roster continuity in the salary cap world. Similar to the way having a cost-controlled option opposite Tre White is important at CB, having a cost-controlled WR or two opposite the big contract of Diggs is also important.

Looking forward into Day 2 of the Draft, I will be focused on adding a pass-catching offensive weapon at WR/TE/RB and solidifying the offensive line before Day 3, when I’m looking for linebacker, safety, and punter help and some BPA picks.