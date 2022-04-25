Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown to the draft is here

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here, and there are plenty of options in this week’s collection of Buffalo Bills mock drafts. Fans will know soon enough if the team decides to take a cornerback in the first round, or if the predictions that Breece Hall joins Buffalo’s offense become a reality. Check out the latest collection of mock drafts below.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Justin Melo's Predictive Mock | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Tariq Woolen, CB from UTSA, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Bryan Perez's Predictive Mock | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Jaime Eisner's Predictive Mock | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, CB from Florida, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land another elite defensive talent, Texans get saucy in first round - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Treylon Burks, WR from Arkansas, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Howell first QB off the board after trade, Jaguars take Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Jalen Pitre, S from Baylor, with the first-round pick.

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs, Saints make franchise-altering trades in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills select Kyler Gordon, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills add offense; Chiefs double down on D

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Based On Betting Odds | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Brandon Beane moves up and down the board | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com

The Buffalo Bills select Breece Hall, RB from Iowa State, with the first-round pick.

Jones: 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - WGR

The Buffalo Bills select Chris Olave, WR from Ohio State, with the first-round pick.

2022 Mock Draft Watch 7.0 - Buffalo Bills.com

A new player has emerged as a popular pick for the Bills and it isn’t a cornerback.