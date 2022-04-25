Buffalo Bills Links, 4/25: Mock drafts where Buffalo wheels and deals

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a penchant for executing trades during the NFL Draft, pulling off five deals during his four drafts in Orchard Park.

The Bills possess eight selections in this year’s draft, beginning with pick No. 25 in the first round.

Knowing Beane loves to wheel and deal, today’s edition of the Bills links leads off by presenting a mock draft where Beane and the Bills are active traders—both up and down the draft board.

Since taking over as Buffalo’s general manager in 2017, all but one of Brandon Beane’s draft-day trades have seen the Bills move up. Click through below to read a realistic mock draft that sees Beane pull off trades involving his first-, second-, and third-round draft picks to shore up weaknesses on the roster.

Plus, potential finds on day three of the draft, examining how the Bills have enjoyed success drafting cornerbacks in the first round, identifying the best fits for Buffalo on the first two days of the draft, and more!

The Bills should have plenty of talented options available to them at pick No. 25. We hear from NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah on why it makes sense to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall at pick No. 25. Plus, which positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, and take a look at the recent history of players selected at No. 25.

Reflecting on Brandon Beane’s 2019 NFL Draft and grade handouts for his second draft class as Buffalo’s GM. Plus, learn how the NFL plans on adding games on Christmas day, find out how New York state voters feel about the $600 million in public funding being used on a new Bills stadium, and more!