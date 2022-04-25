Buffalo Bills Links, 4/25: Mock drafts where Buffalo wheels and deals

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a penchant for executing trades during the NFL Draft, pulling off five deals during his four drafts in Orchard Park.
The Bills possess eight selections in this year’s draft, beginning with pick No. 25 in the first round.
Knowing Beane loves to wheel and deal, today’s edition of the Bills links leads off by presenting a mock draft where Beane and the Bills are active traders—both up and down the draft board.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Kiper and McShay send perimeter help to the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 SB Nation NFL Writers Mock: The Bills are on the clock - Buffalo Rumblings
- Billieve: Live four-round mock draft! - Buffalo Rumblings
- NABP | Buffalo Bills NFL Draft scenarios - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Searching for tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 Free-Agent All-22 Analysis: OL David Quessenberry - Buffalo Rumblings
- Injury analysis: Buffalo Bills OT David Quessenberry - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL adds three Christmas games to schedule for first time, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 Bills Free Agency: Stefon Diggs was the big Von Miller recruiter - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
A mock draft full of trades from Brandon Beane
Since taking over as Buffalo’s general manager in 2017, all but one of Brandon Beane’s draft-day trades have seen the Bills move up. Click through below to read a realistic mock draft that sees Beane pull off trades involving his first-, second-, and third-round draft picks to shore up weaknesses on the roster.
Plus, potential finds on day three of the draft, examining how the Bills have enjoyed success drafting cornerbacks in the first round, identifying the best fits for Buffalo on the first two days of the draft, and more!
- Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Brandon Beane moves up and down the board | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL draft roundtable: Keep or trade No. 25, draft crushes, Day 3 gems | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up - NFL.com
- 2022 Mock Draft Watch 7.0 - Buffalo Bills.com
- NFL draft preview: Bills, rest of NFL have had good luck with first-round cornerbacks | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills NFL Draft Big Board: Projecting Day 1 and 2 fits for Buffalo - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills draft preview: Safety is an under-the-radar need for future - Democrat & Chronicle
Options for the Bills at pick No. 25
The Bills should have plenty of talented options available to them at pick No. 25. We hear from NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah on why it makes sense to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall at pick No. 25. Plus, which positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, and take a look at the recent history of players selected at No. 25.
- Daniel Jeremiah shares WR to watch for Bills at pick 25, explains why RB Breece Hall makes sense - newyorkupstate.com
- Three popular positions for the Bills to go after at No. 25 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Network expert: Bills may add to explosive offense in first round - Democrat & Chronicle
- History of the 25th pick: How have past selections fared in the NFL? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Reflecting on Brandon Beane’s 2019 NFL Draft and grade handouts for his second draft class as Buffalo’s GM. Plus, learn how the NFL plans on adding games on Christmas day, find out how New York state voters feel about the $600 million in public funding being used on a new Bills stadium, and more!
- Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's second draft class three years later | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL to play Christmas triple-header, full slate on Jan. 1 - WGR 550
- Poll: NY voters disapprove of tax subsidies for Buffalo Bills stadium - newyorkupstate.com
- County Legislature begins mulling Bills stadium deal, but don’t expect many quick decisions | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Mark Poloncarz says he was unaware of county’s 2016 Bills stadium condition survey - The Athletic
- Alan Pergament: A super Bills exchange in ‘This Is Us’; WNY angle in ‘Antiques Roadshow’ | Television | buffalonews.com
Loading comments...