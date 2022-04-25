Circling the Wagons: Bills 7-Round Mock Draft w/Rumblings writer Grif

In this episode, we do a full seven-round mock draft with Buffalo Rumblings writer Grif. We talk about each round, players he likes and doesn’t like at each pick, possibilities for the Buffalo Bills in each round, and much more! We will go over each pick of the entire draft on the Sunday night after the 2022 NFL Draft, so stay tuned for that!

Here is our Full 7 Round Mock Draft:

Pick 25 (1st) Trent McDuffie - CB - Washington Pick 57 (2nd) Breece Hall - RB - Iowa St Pick 89 (3rd) Kyle Phillips - WR - UCLA Pick 130 (4th) Matt Araiza - P - San Diego St Pick 168 (5th) Bo Melton - WR - Rutgers Pick 185 (6th) Daniel Bellinger - TE - San Diego St Pick 203 (6th) Malcolm Rodriguez - LB - Oklahoma St Pick 231 (7th) Mykael Wright - CB - Oregon

Follow Grif on Twitter: @Agrif426

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.