Kyle Brandt to introduce Bills’ third-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is going to announce the Buffalo Bills’ third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. A Bills ambassador over the last few seasons, Brandt has developed a special relationship with Bills Mafia and it’s reaching even new heights with the Friday night selection.

Thrilled to announce I will be announcing Draft Pick No.89 in Las Vegas for the Buffalo Bills.



I can promise you it will not be boring.



Been practicing my walk across stage… pic.twitter.com/OKZ9eXICEf — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 25, 2022

Then Brandt shared a video of wrestler Ultimate Warrior running to a then-WWF ring in the last 1980s.

Making an appearance on One Bills Live, the Bills’ official weekday radio show, Brandt discussed the selection, as well. He said the Bills asked him to do it and Jim Kelly sent him a text to encourage him to say yes.

“I will make it feel like you drafted Bruce Smith all over again. I’m going to be shot out of a freakin’ cannon!”

We think he’s pretty excited. The whole segment is embedded below:

Brandt has been appearing on One Bills Live for three years and made his first trip to Buffalo for a playoff game this past year. He recorded official hype videos for the Bills during their 2020 playoff run with the catchphrase “Maifa, MOUNT UP!” He frequently has talked about the Bills and Josh Allen on his show, Good Morning Football, for years and has appeared on former Bills center Eric Wood’s podcast.

The NFL Network personality is live on the air Friday morning from New York City, then will hop a plane to Vegas to announce the selection. Hopefully he makes it there in time!