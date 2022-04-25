2022 NFL Draft: Media momentum building for Breece Hall to Buffalo Bills

While Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been an intriguing name for Buffalo Bills fans for a while, there seems to be some momentum building among national media folks making the connection, as well. On Monday, it was Chris Simms of NBC Sports and Benjamin Allbright, a plugged-in media member from KOA in Colorado.

Simms picked Hall for the Bills at 25, giving Buffalo a first-round running back. He cited inside info.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that there’s a love affair with the Bills and Breece Hall,” said Simms. “They’re gonna throw the ball, throw the ball, throw the ball and when you play too much [pass] defense, here’s a draw to Breece Hall. Your safeties are 30 yards deep and now you’re gonna have to tackle Breece Hall 30 yards down the field when he’s got three rockets up his ass.”

That last part seemed a bit weird, but okay. He continued by discussing dump-offs, screens, and using Hall in the passing game.

When the “grapevine” quote from Simms made its way to Twitter, Allbright chimed in.

“That’s not wrong,” tweeted Allbright.

For whatever reason, Allbright has been connected with the Bills’ draft intentions over the last few seasons. If he says the Bills really like Hall, we’re inclined to believe it at this point.

Last year, the Bills were linked to a running back at the end of the first round, but Travis Etienne was off the board by the time the Bills were on the clock.

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane has been a part of a draft room that’s taken first-round running backs three times, and just last week he said he’s had multiple running backs with first-round grades since he’s been in Buffalo.

Simms named Michigan safety Daxton Hill and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth as two options, as well.