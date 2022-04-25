Stevie Johnson will introduce the Bills' second-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson will be in Las Vegas this week to introduce the team's second-round selection currently scheduled for 57 overall. The third-round pick will be announced by NFL Network star and Bills superfan Kyle Brandt.

Johnson played six seasons for the Bills as part of an eight-year career after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In all, he played 78 games for the Bills, catching 301 balls for 3822 yards and 28 touchdowns forming a great connection with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Johnson tweeted out the news but didn't share any comments. He's been a vocal fan of the Bills on Twitter, interacting frequently with Bills Mafia since departing the roster.