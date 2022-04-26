BBR: Three first-round scenarios to consider for the Bills (poll)

With the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, there is plenty of speculation around what the Buffalo Bills will do in the first round. In this episode of BBR, I lay out three scenarios for fans to consider.

The first possibility I present in the podcast is that the Bills stay at pick 25 and select Daxton Hill, the versatile defensive back from Michigan. He can play safety, outside corner, or slot corner—and would be a defensive chess piece in defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s system.

The second scenario has the Bills packaging picks 25, 57, and a future day 2 pick to draft Jameson Williams. Despite his injury, many consider Williams to be the top wide receiver in the draft. He would likely miss the first four to six games of the season, but would be a dynamic addition to the offense.

The final scenario has the Bills trading pick 25 to the Detroit Lions for picks 32 and 97. With pick 32, the Bills select Breece Hall from Iowa State. Hall is considered the top running back in the draft, and has been a popular choice in recent mock drafts. While fans may not love the idea of drafting a running back in round one, adding another top-100 pick could make it easier to accept.

