The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night and the Buffalo Bills, for their part, are “ready to roll” according to general manager Brandon Beane. Beane, who appeared on WGR 550 Tuesday morning, gave his final public comments before Thursday night on The Howard and Jeremy Show.

“For the most part [the draft board] is finalized,” said Beane on the team’s official radio station. “We’re doing mock drafts right now. We did some yesterday [Monday], just trying to come with different scenarios that could happen in the first two to three rounds is where we’re at.”

Beane admitted that the uncertainty of the quarterback position, in particular, made the mock drafts unpredictable. The Bills aren’t in the market for a QB, so the more quarterbacks that go before their scheduled pick at 25, the more players Beane will have to choose from.

The Bills’ general manager says he’s been in contact with teams about both trading up from 25 and trading back into the second round.