Buffalo Bills Links, 4/27: Trying to predict the first round of the NFL Draft

There’s only one day to go until round one of the NFL Draft takes place Thursday evening in Las Vegas, NV.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills links sorts through all the noise to predict what could happen in what is bound to be an uncertain first round of the draft, offering up the latest mock drafts and examining how Buffalo’s draft history under general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott could provide insights into how the team will use its selections this year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Trying to predict an uncertain first round

On the eve of the draft, hear from Buffalo Bills beat writers and NFL analysts to see which direction the Bills could go with pick No. 25, and why this year’s first round could be more unpredictable than usual.

What to know heading into the draft

Read how Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have carried out their first five NFL Drafts to see what trends could emerge for this year’s draft. Plus, sorting through Buffalo’s draft needs, why safety is a sneaky need and why the Bills should consider bolstering their tight end depth in the draft. Also, learn more about Buffalo’s “love affair” with Iowa State running back Breece Hall, and get to know Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a potential target for the Bills, and more!

GM Brandon Beane: All options will be considered

Will Brandon Beane trade up to get a player he covets, trade back to stockpile draft picks, or stay pat? Beane said all options are on the board as he prepares for his sixth draft with Buffalo.

Bills exercise fifth-year option on DT Ed Oliver

As expected, Buffalo has decided to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Buffalo’s first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. The move allows the Bills and Oliver time to hammer out a long-term contract extension.

Odds and ends

The latest news on how the Bills’ new stadium will be a “football first” facility. Plus, the Bills were mentioned in a major primetime television show.