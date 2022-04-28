When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s finally here. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night live from Las Vegas. In what’s sure to be a wild night featuring fountains, draftees on boats, trades, and surprises, the Buffalo Bills are currently scheduled to pick 25th.

What you need to know

What: The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Verizon

When: First round, Thursday, April 28 at 8 PM ET. Rounds 2-3, Friday, April 29 at 7 PM ET. Rounds 4-7, Saturday, April 30 at Noon ET.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

NFLN Announcers:

Round 1: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Stanford Head Coach David Shaw. Theater Set: Kurt Warner & Joel Klatt. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

Rounds 2-3: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Joel Klatt. Theater Set: Chris Rose & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark

Chris Rose & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Stage: Melissa Stark Rounds 4-7: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Peter Schrager. Insider: Ian Rapoport. Correspondent: Rachel Bonnetta

ESPN Announcers:

Primary ESPN Set (NFL Theater—adjacent to the Caesars Forum): Mike Greenberg (host for the first two nights), Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack. City reporters: Jeff Darlington (Kansas City Chiefs), Kimberley A. Martin (New York Jets), Sal Paolantonio (Philadelphia Eagles), Dianna Russini (New York Giants).

ESPN Radio : Shae Peppler Cornette (host) alongside Mike Tannenbaum and Ian Fitzsimmons

ESPN Social Media Shows (available on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter): Harry Douglas, Domonique Foxworth, Jason Fitz, Spencer Hall, Mina Kimes, Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Skubie Mageza and Phil Murphy.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela Pablo Viruega (from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Conn) alongside Sebastián Martinez-Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava.

SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Streaming: The NFL draft can be streamed online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.

Current first-round selection order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

Our friends over at DraftKings SportsBook are sponsoring this post, and they have Iowa State running back Breece Hall (-250) as the heavy favorite to be the first running back off the board. He’s been mocked to the Bills by several national prognosticators over the last few days. Because Buffalo picks so far down the order, they haven’t posted odds on who the Bills will actually select.

