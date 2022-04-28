Bruce’s 2022 NFL first-round mock draft

In 2020 and 2021, I did a comprehensive seven-round mock complete with trades and every pick for every team.

As pleased as I was with my 2021 performance, getting the first six picks correct and creating a mock that was reasonably predictive, 2022 has brought with it challenges that do not allow me the 15 or so hours necessary to complete such an exercise. Lest I find myself without skin in the game come Thursday night, here is my first round 2022 NFL predictive mock draft:

*I just know I’m going to regret this.

The Bills’ need at corner lines up with the players on the board in this mock. Kenyon Green got flagged for injury concerns as did linebacker Devin Lloyd (who ended up going ahead of the Bills anyway), and George Pickens and Devonte Wyatt have off-field questions that might cause the Bills’ brass to shy away.

Daxton Hill and Lewis Cine were considerations here especially given general manager Brandon Beane’s comments about the draft being a long-term play. But ultimately, like in 2020 with the Ed Oliver pick and a glaring need at three-technique defensive tackle at that time, the positions with the clearest paths to reps in 2022 won out, leaving Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon and a running back as the top contenders for this spot given the way the board fell. Andrew Booth Jr. has serious medical red flags and in this mock he drops out of the first round entirely. I think the Bills will value Gordon’s aggressiveness and the gap that exists between what he is now and what he could become. They have invested in traits early with picks like Tremaine Edmunds, Josh Allen, and Ed Oliver with the hope their coaches would be able to help them adjust to the pro game.

Gordon is still in need of technical refinement, but has rare movement skills with a background in competitive dance and kung fu. He plays with an alpha dog mentality and a non-stop motor, both traits that will endear him to head coach Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane.