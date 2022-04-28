The Buffalo Bills have made both of their picks in the two-round 2022 NFL Writers Mock at SB Nation. (We made the first pick on April 11 and the second pick on April 27, for the record.) We had a really great mix of need and player land in our laps and we feel incredibly fortunate to run up with our draft card and make both of the selections.

As always I had my trusty triumvirate of NFL Draft experts at my side—Dan Lavoie, Andrew Griffin, and Bruce Nolan—to advise me on all things relating to the NFL’s annual selection meeting.

We had a full post on the first-round pick, which you can read here, and we were even willing to move up to select our player but in the end, we didn’t have to. No trades were allowed, but we did explore that opportunity and could have used Day 3 picks to do it.

Each pick was made by the SB Nation blog around our network of fan-run websites. Buffalo Rumblings made the Bills picks.

First round

Booth solidifies the CB2 position for the next several years and can help Tre’Davious White return from injury at his own pace in 2022. He can push Dane Jackson for that second CB role and even if he stays as the third cornerback, the Bills will have a cost-controlled option to start at CB if someone gets hurt. Especially with the age of the safeties and the cost of the rest of the back-seven starters, having Jackson and Booth at cornerback for the next few years is huge.

I promised that I wouldn’t pick a cornerback for the Bills anymore after last year. I think it makes too much sense, though. White’s contract is up in four years when Booth is set to hit free agency (or the fifth-year option pay bump). The most obvious hole for a starting spot or even top depth on the roster is at cornerback. Even if you believe in Dane Jackson as a long-term cornerback on this team, this is still a need pick.

Looking forward into Day 2 of the Draft, I will be focused on adding a pass-catching offensive weapon at WR/TE/RB and solidifying the offensive line before Day 3, when I’m looking for linebacker, safety, and punter help and some BPA picks.

Second round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars/Big Cat Country: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

34. Detroit Lions/Pride of Detroit: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

35. New York Jets/Gang Green Nation: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

36. New York Giants/Big Blue View: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

37. Houston Texans/Battle Red Blog: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

38. New York Jets (via Panthers)/Gang Green Nation Logan Hall, DE, Houston

39. Chicago Bears/Windy City Gridiron: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

40. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)/Field Gulls: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

41. Seattle Seahawks/Field Gulls: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

42. Indianapolis Colts (via Washington)/Stampede Blue: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

43. Atlanta Falcons/The Falcoholic: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

44. Cleveland Browns/Dawgs By Nature: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

45. Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Beatdown: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

46. Minnesota Vikings/Daily Norseman: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

47. Washington Commanders (via Colts)/Hogs Haven: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

48. Chicago Bears (via Chargers)/Windy City Gridiron: David Bell, WR, Purdue

49. New Orleans Saints/Canal Street Chronicles: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via Dolphins)/Arrowhead Pride: John Metchie, WR, Alabama

51. Philadelphia Eagles/Bleeding Green Nation: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

52. Pittsburgh Steelers/Behind the Steel Curtain: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

53. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders)/Acme Packing Company: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

54. New England Patriots/Pats Pulpit: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

55. Arizona Cardinals/Revenge of the Birds: Roger McCreary, CB , Auburn

56. Dallas Cowboys/Blogging the Boys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

57. Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Rumblings: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

58. Atlanta Falcons (via Titans)/The Falcoholic: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

59. Green Bay Packers (Acme Packing Company)

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Bucs Nation

61. San Francisco 49ers/Niners Nation

62. Kansas City Chiefs/Arrowhead Pride

63. Cincinnati Bengals/Cincy Jungle

64. Denver Broncos (via Rams)/Mile High Report

So seven wide receivers went in the first round and another six were off the board by the time the Bills picked in the second round. Do you want the 14th wide receiver or the first running back? It’s a pretty easy call.

With multiple national media members mocking Hall to the Bills at pick 25, nabbing him at 57 was an incredible value for Buffalo. He won’t start training camp as RB1, but it would not be a surprise if he started the year as the top running back. Cognizant of the rookie wall, he and Devin Singletary could split time all season before Hall takes over as a legitimate three-down back in 2023 when Singletary’s contract expires.

Hall is a dynamic receiver out of the backfield who is a home run threat when he has the ball in his hands. He’s a patient runner who is used to a zone blocking scheme like the one the Bills may run in 2022 under Ken Dorsey and Aaron Kromer.

It really is a home run pick.

With needs on both sides of the ball addressed, the Bills will turn their attention elsewhere in the third round. I’d suspect an interior offensive lineman would be high on their list as someone who could take over for Rodger Saffold a year from now. Another place to look is tight end, where only one is off the board so far in the first two rounds. All three of the top tight ends on Buffalo’s roster are playing on expiring contracts and even if they re-sign one, it looks like they want to play more two-TE sets moving forward. Linebacker and safety are also top depth needs, while a Day 3 punter is a virtual certainty.