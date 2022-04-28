 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buffalo Rumblings NFL Draft Open Thread, Live Video Coverage

We are chatting now and LIVE on the BR YouTube @ 10 PM ET!

By BruceExclusive and Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings will keep you locked and loaded for the NFL Draft Round 1 Coverage.

Starting at 8 PM Eastern, use the comments section as your open thread for tonight’s first round and rumors.

At 10 PM Eastern, tune in here to hang out with our newest vidcaster Sterling Furrowh as he discusses first-round selections and analysis leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ pick at 25.

Once Buffalo picks or trades, we will have a news article up at Buffalo Rumblings, but keep it locked here for Sterling’s live reaction, too!

Current first-round selection order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

