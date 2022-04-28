Buffalo Rumblings NFL Draft Open Thread, Live Video Coverage

Buffalo Rumblings will keep you locked and loaded for the NFL Draft Round 1 Coverage.

Starting at 8 PM Eastern, use the comments section as your open thread for tonight’s first round and rumors.

At 10 PM Eastern, tune in here to hang out with our newest vidcaster Sterling Furrowh as he discusses first-round selections and analysis leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ pick at 25.

Once Buffalo picks or trades, we will have a news article up at Buffalo Rumblings, but keep it locked here for Sterling’s live reaction, too!

Current first-round selection order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts and Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

Next read

Merch

Next Read