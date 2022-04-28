2022 NFL Draft: Tracking the Buffalo Bills’ picks

The Buffalo Bills have two additional picks in the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to player trades, but also used one this offseason. Tight end Lee Smith garnered an extra seventh-rounder and defensive end Daryl Williams was flipped for an extra sixth. The traded their original seventh-round pick for QB Case Keenum of the Cleveland Browns.
All those picks aren’t going to be used by Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, if I had my guess, and he’s going to wheel and deal. So we’re tracking the picks, original selection spots, and all the trades that are happening right here. We will continue to update as the picks or trades come in.
UPDATE:
The Bills did indeed trade, moving up two spots in the first round by shipping their fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for the 23rd overall selection.
2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills selections
|Round
|Selection
|Player
|College
|Notes
|Round
|Selection
|Player
|College
|Notes
|1
|23
|CB Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|Obtained from BAL for picks 25 & 130
|1
|25
|TRADED
|Bills original selection, traded to Baltimore
|2
|57
|Bills original selection
|3
|89
|Bills original selection
|4
|130
|TRADED
|Bills original selection, traded to Baltimore
|5
|168
|Bills original selection
|6
|185
|Acquired from Carolina for Darryl Johnson
|6
|203
|Bills original selection
|7
|231
|Acquired from Atlanta for Lee Smith
|7
|246
|TRADED
|Bills original selection, traded for Case Keenum
Next read
- 2022 pre-draft visit tracker
- Building a Buffalo Bills Big Board
- All of our Bills’ NFL Draft coverage
- Our pick in the 2022 SB Nation NFL Mock Draft
- When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
- Bills depth chart and needs list
Merch
Our friends over at DraftKings SportsBook are sponsoring this post, and they have Iowa State running back Breece Hall (-250) as the heavy favorite to be the first running back off the board. He’s been mocked to the Bills by several national prognosticators over the last few days. Because Buffalo picks so far down the order, they haven’t posted odds on who the Bills will actually select.
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...