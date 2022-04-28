2022 NFL Draft: Tracking the Buffalo Bills’ picks

The Buffalo Bills have two additional picks in the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to player trades, but also used one this offseason. Tight end Lee Smith garnered an extra seventh-rounder and defensive end Daryl Williams was flipped for an extra sixth. The traded their original seventh-round pick for QB Case Keenum of the Cleveland Browns.

All those picks aren’t going to be used by Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, if I had my guess, and he’s going to wheel and deal. So we’re tracking the picks, original selection spots, and all the trades that are happening right here. We will continue to update as the picks or trades come in.

UPDATE:

The Bills did indeed trade, moving up two spots in the first round by shipping their fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for the 23rd overall selection.

2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills selections Round Selection Player College Notes Round Selection Player College Notes 1 23 CB Kaiir Elam Florida Obtained from BAL for picks 25 & 130 1 25 TRADED Bills original selection, traded to Baltimore 2 57 Bills original selection 3 89 Bills original selection 4 130 TRADED Bills original selection, traded to Baltimore 5 168 Bills original selection 6 185 Acquired from Carolina for Darryl Johnson 6 203 Bills original selection 7 231 Acquired from Atlanta for Lee Smith 7 246 TRADED Bills original selection, traded for Case Keenum

Next read

Merch

Our friends over at DraftKings SportsBook are sponsoring this post, and they have Iowa State running back Breece Hall (-250) as the heavy favorite to be the first running back off the board. He’s been mocked to the Bills by several national prognosticators over the last few days. Because Buffalo picks so far down the order, they haven’t posted odds on who the Bills will actually select.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Next Read