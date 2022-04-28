Buffalo Bills trade up, select Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Buffalo Bills have sent picks 25 and 130 to the Baltimore Ravens to obtain the 23rd overall pick. With that selection, they picked Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Elam was a pre-draft visitor to One Bills Drive, continuing the succession of first-round picks who visited Western New York. He’s also young, another trait general manager Brandon Beane likes in his first-rounders—he turns 21 next week.

The Bills had a hole at cornerback that has now been fully addressed following the loss of Levi Wallace, who left in free agency. All-Pro Tre’Davious White is recovering from a torn ACL and with his contract up in four years, it will line up with Elam’s jump in pay, giving them a cost-controlled option across from White for years to come. Dane Jackson will likely start the season at CB, and will serve as a great CB3 whenever White and Elam get their feet underneath themselves.

Mel Kiper, Jr. is the first person I saw to mock Elam to the Bills when he made the pick on Thursday morning.

The Bills made the pick with several targets on the board including Andrew Booth Jr., Breece Hall, and a cratering Jermaine Johnson.

Next Read