NABP | Live Reactions to Picks 1 through *23*

In this special episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat & Brando share their thoughts and reactions throughout Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft as it unfolds.

Hear the moment that the Buffalo Bills traded up to Pick 23, as well as initial thoughts on the selection of CB Kaair Elam.

Plus, did Jon’s Mock Draft spreadsheet really just correctly predict the Bills’ first-round pick??

