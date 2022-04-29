Buffalo Bills trade back twice, select Georgia RB James Cook

The Buffalo Bills traded back in the 2022 NFL Draft, sending their second-round pick at 57 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the 60th overall pick, they also traded back, to pick 63. At 63, they took James Cook, running back, from Georgia.

Buffalo received a sixth-round pick in each of their trade downs, and it will be interesting to see if they use those to move up on Day 3 or stand pat and just take some lottery tickets.

Cook may not be the RB1 any time soon, but with Devin Singletary entering the final year of his deal, he looks to be where they are headed at RB in 2023 at the latest. In 2022, he’s likely to be eased into a role with the offense, and could see time as a slot receiver and pass-catching running back. He provides a breakaway element they don’t have right now. He’s a better version of J.D. McKissic, who they tried to sign during free agency.

Duke Johnson and Zack Moss appear to be the big losers in the pick. Johnson probably won’t make the team and Moss is likely to be inactive every week, barring injuries. Taiwan Jones should still see the field as a special teams running back.

Cook, who like first-round pick Kaiir Elam was a pre-draft visitor, is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cornerback was probably the top need on the team, but running back was among a handful of secondary needs and now the Bills have addressed that with this pick.

Buffalo still has needs at punter, interior offensive line, wide receiver, safety, linebacker, tight end, and elsewhere, but nothing beyond punter feels like a definite add in this draft. With the two extra picks, Buffalo could add a whole bunch of players or move up to get guys they really want. Brandon Beane is going to be an interesting man to watch over the next 24 hours.