The Buffalo Bills have taken Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with their third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is the first pick this year where they actually stayed put and selected instead of trading up or down.

With the loss of A.J. Klein, the Bills had a need at linebacker for the 2022 season and with Tremaine Edmunds a free agent after the season, they could have a need in 2023.

More to come...