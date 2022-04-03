Billieve: Breaking down Bills’ new stadium deal

Fans of the Buffalo Bills need not worry about their NFL team leaving town. Not after news broke that the Bills and New York State had reached an agreement on a deal for a new $1.4 billion open-air, natural grass stadium that will keep the Bills in Western New York for the next 30 years.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico break down and discuss every aspect of the new Bills stadium agreement.

Boccacino and D’Amico give their thoughts on:

The cost of Buffalo’s new stadium

Who is paying for the stadium

How the team will be receiving the largest share of public money to finance a stadium

The team’s use of personal seat licenses to offset the Pegulas’ costs, and how those PSL’s will impact Bills fans

How the deal compares to the most recent new stadium agreements in the NFL

Why Orchard Park was the chosen location

Why it makes sense for the playing surface to be natural grass, and more

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on the new Bills stadium deal, the Orchard Park location, and the record amount of public money going towards building the stadium.

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.