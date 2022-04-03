What happened to the Buffalo Bills’ free agents; signed or unsigned?

The Buffalo Bills had a fairly long list of free agents and several of them remain unsigned. After cutting some players near the start of the league year, Buffalo had 35 players with expired contract at some point between the end of the season and now.
Here’s what has happened so far with all of them.
Re-signed with Buffalo
- WR Isaiah McKenzie Signed / Contract details / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- WR Jake Kumerow Signed / Contract details
- CB Siran Neal Signed / Contract details
- LB Tyrel Dodson Signed / Contract details / All-22 Analysis
- RB Taiwan Jones Signed (Report) / Contract projection
- OG Ike Boettger Signed / Contract projection
- OG Ryan Bates (RFA) Bills match Bears’ offer / Signing with Bears, Bills can match / Visiting Vikings, Patriots, Bears / Tendered / Will tender / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- DT Brandin Bryant (Reserve/future)
- G Jacob Capra (Reserve/future)
- WR Tanner Gentry (Reserve/future)
- LB Joe Giles-Harris (Reserve/future)
- DB Tim Harris (Reserve/future)
- WR Isaiah Hodgins (Reserve/future)
- DE Mike Love (Reserve/future)
- DB Nick McCloud (Reserve/future)
- TE Quintin Morris (Reserve/future)
- DB Josh Thomas (Reserve/future)
- CB Olaijah Griffin (Reserve/future)
- DT Eli Ankou (Reserve/future)
Signed Elsewhere
- DT Harrison Phillips Signing with Minnesota Vikings / Injury Analysis / All-22 Analysis
- QB Mitch Trubisky Signing with Pittsburgh Steelers / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- OG Jon Feliciano Signing with New York Giants / Released / All-22 Analysis
- CB Levi Wallace Signing with Steelers / Contract Projection / All-22 Analysis
- RB Matt Breida Signing with Giants / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- DT Vernon Butler Signing with Las Vegas Raiders / Contract projection
- DE Efe Obada Signing with Washington Commanders / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
Remain available
- DE Mario Addison Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- WR Cole Beasley Released / Has permission to seek trade / All-22 Analysis
- DE Jerry Hughes Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- LB A.J. Klein Released / All-22 Analysis
- DT Star Lotulelei Released
- WR Emmanuel Sanders Hints at retirement / All-22 Analysis
- RB Christian Wade
- OG Daryl Williams Released
- DT Justin Zimmer (RFA) Not tendered / Contract projection
