Buffalo Bills Links, 4/3: Making sense of Bills new stadium

The Buffalo Bills and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year deal to keep the Bills in Western New York for the foreseeable future, thanks in part to the most public money committed to an American sports venue ever.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by diving into the specific details of Buffalo’s new stadium deal, including asking why the team opted for an open-air stadium instead of a dome.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Making sense of Bills new stadium

A deep dive into the timeline of how the Bills’ new stadium deal went down, why the team insisted on building an open-air stadium instead of a domed venue, next steps with the new stadium, word from New York State officials and Bills fans on the $1.4 billion price tag for the stadium, and other potential uses for the facility.

NFL Draft and WR rumors

The Buffalo Bills possess pick No. 25 in the first round of this month’s NFL Draft. Read on to see a breakdown of the receivers who could be available with Buffalo’s first-round draft pick, and explore potential trade-up scenarios.

Odds and ends

We hear from newly signed tight end O.J. Howard on how a move to Buffalo will help him reset his career, learn how edge rusher Von Miller’s dad helped persuade Miller to sign with the Bills, say goodbye to fan-favorite Christian Wade, and learn when Buffalo’s offseason program officially begins.