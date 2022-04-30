Buffalo Bills Links 4/30: Meet Buffalo’s first three draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have been quite busy wheeling and dealing during the first two nights of the NFL Draft.

In today’s edition of the Bills daily links, get to know Buffalo’s first three draft picks—University of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (No. 25), University of Georgia running back James Cook (No. 63), and Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (No. 89)—and find out when the Bills are back on the clock for day three on Saturday.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills trade up to nab their CB2 in Florida’s Kaiir Elam

The Buffalo Bills addressed their need for cornerbacks by trading up two spots to select toolsy and athletic University of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick. Elam fills an immediate need for Buffalo on defense and should pair with Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White to give the Bills a formidable 1-2 punch at cornerback.

Buffalo selects dynamic RB James Cook in second round

With Devin Singletary approaching the last year of his rookie deal, general manager Brandon Beane tapped into a talented pool of running backs, trading down twice before drafting Georgia’s James Cook, arguably the draft’s best pass-catching back, with pick No. 63.

Bills add to LB corps with Baylor’s Terrel Bernard in third round

Buffalo then used its third-round pick, No. 89 overall, to shore up the linebackers, drafting versatile Baylor product Terrell Bernard. Bernard provides the team with a developmental linebacker, someone who is skilled at the blitz and can play all three linebacker spots.

Day 3 preview

The Bills traded away their fourth-round pick, but have one fifth-round selection, four sixth-round selections, and two seventh-round selections. We take a look at some of the best players who could be available when Buffalo is back on the clock on Saturday.