2022 NFL Draft: Bet against Buffalo Bills using all four sixth-round picks

The Buffalo Bills traded down twice in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, moving three spots each time and gaining a sixth-round pick during each trade down. that leaves the Bills with four sixth-round picks. Don’t get too excited. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane has shown a propensity to trade up, and will do so again with these assets.

“It doesn’t mean we’ll pick all those in the sixth but we have some picks to potentially use to move up,” said Beane. “ You never know how the board falls, but probably not great odds we’d use all four in the sixth.”

Beane, always close to the vest, said he would wait and see what the board holds on Saturday before committing. The lack of a fourth-round pick helped him make the decision to take lesser value for the trade downs in the second round, but also make a trade up on Day 3 more likely.

The Bills are currently scheduled for picks 168 (5th), 180, (6th), 185 (6th), 203 (6th), 209 (6th), 231 (7th), and 246 (7th) on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. They don’t have seven roster spots, so trading up with those picks would be in Beane’s best interests.