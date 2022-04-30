Opinion: Khalil Shakir will replace Cole Beasley and more for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills traded up in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and with the newly acquired the 148th overall pick, they pounced on one of the better wide receivers remaining in Khalil Shakir from Boise State. Buffalo utilized one of their four sixth-round picks in order to complete the trade and land the Bronco.

Shakir fits the mold of a slot receiver in Ken Dorsey’s offense, but offers a bit more than former starter Cole Beasley. While his he’s a shifty route runner, his long speed (4.43 40-dash time) and physicality and straight up creativity with the ball in his hands allows him to be a threat in multiple scenarios and places on the field. He can get it done on bubble screens, direct snaps and even in the punt return game (where he has experience).

On top of his on-field talents, he is by all accounts a hard worker and exemplary leader, which seems to be a theme with Buffalo’s draft picks this weekend.

With Beasley now off the team, a full-time slot role seemed destined to go to newly signed Jamison Crowder. But now with Khalil Shakir, the team has a future long-term starter for the foreseeable future on a cost-controlled contract.