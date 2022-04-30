Buffalo Bills select Villanova CB Christian Benford at 185 in sixth round

The Buffalo Bills have double down at the cornerback position, picking Christian Benford from Villanova in the sixth round after selecting Kaiir Elam in the first round Thursday night. Buffalo used the 185th pick to nab Benford, a pick they received from the Carolina Panthers in a trade for defensive end Darryl Johnson in the summer of 2021.

Benford could potentially also project to the safety position for the Bills, so we will have to wait until we hear from general manager Brandon Beane.

Another solid athlete, Benford leans into the same mold that Beane has gone with recently. He has elite size for the position and an exceptional 10-yard split of 9.27 seconds. That’s a departure from undrafted free agent Levi Wallace, who departed in free agency, and even Dane Jackson, who manned the CB2 slot last year.

Jackson is a Restricted Free Agent after 2022, so even if Benford only plays special teams this season, he could still definitely find a path to playing time in the defense behind Tre’Davious White and Elam beyond his rookie season.