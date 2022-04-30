Buffalo Bills select Virginia Tech OT Luke Tenuta with 209th overall pick

With their third and final sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta. Tenuta is the latest tree in the forest of super-tall Bills offensive tackles, standing nearly six-foot-nine and weighing 319 pounds.

The son of Jon Tenuta, who’s a defensive coordinator in the USFL, Tenuta played in 34 career games for the Hokies. He started 14 games at right tackle, and started 12 at left tackle. Scouts note that his size is a detriment to his performance, since his tall height is couple with shorter-than-average arms, and he doesn’t have tremendous athleticism to make up the difference. He ends up fighting with poor leverage and having trouble landing his punch effectively.

The Bills drafted Tenuta to give him a shot at competing with Tommy Doyle and Bobby Hart for the team’s swing tackle position. If he can’t quite pull it off, he’s almost certainly destined for the practice squad this year.