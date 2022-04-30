Buffalo Bills finish draft by picking Clemson LB Baylon Spector with 231st pick

The Buffalo Bills added one more linebacker to close out their NFL Draft class, selecting Clemson’s Baylon Spector with the 231st overall pick. Spector, a 6’0” 233 pounder, will join fellow rookie Terrel Bernard in trying to compete for playing time this year.

Spector redshirted his first year on campus, but was a reserve playing in every game for the 2018 national champions. His reserve role continued in 2019. In 2020 he took on greater prominence, leading the team in tackles. He finished his career starting ten games, playing in twelve, finishing out a 53-game career for the Tigers.

A solid athlete, Spector is noted to see plays well and to be a good run-and-chase linebacker with proper tackling form. He’s an unremarkable playmaker, with 8 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in his college career. He also struggles to deal with blocks between the tackles.

With the Bills, Spector’s best fit would be as the sidekick to Tyler Matakevich. He can aim to contribute on special teams in year one, competing against the likes of Tyrel Dodson, and if he shows mastery of that work, he’d have a reliable role on the team going forward.