The 2022 NFL Draft is less than four weeks away, and the options for the Buffalo Bills’ first-round selection continue to take shape. Cornerback still appears to be the team’s most glaring weakness, and today’s list of mock drafts supports this assumption. Check out some of the options below including Andrew Booth Jr., Kaiir Elam, and more.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks leapfrog Panthers and Falcons to grab QB1; Chargers move up for top pass blocker - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., cornerback from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: Trades shake up order - Sports Illustrated

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, cornerback from Florida, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Two-round projections after free agency and trades shake things up – Baltimore Sun

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, cornerback from Florida, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: 3 QBs Go Top 10 | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Tariq Woolen, cornerback from UTSA, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Packers double dip at wide receiver, Eagles take three on defense - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets double down on defense; no QBs picked in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.

NFL mock draft 2022: Two QBs land in top 10 picks in latest projection - USA Today

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.