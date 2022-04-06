Buffalo Bills sign Stefon Diggs to huge four-year extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a massive contract extension, ensuring he will remain in Orchard Park as Josh Allen’s top receiving option for years to come.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the deal as four years and $104 million with $70 million guaranteed. That’s in addition to the two years already on his contract and Schefter says the “intent is to have him retire in Buffalo.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has it at six years, $96 million with $8 million in incentives.

We will share the intense details as soon as they are available, but it’s incredibly likely his cap hit will go down in each of the next two seasons with the signing bonus and a 2023 option bonus taking care of the majority of his compensation while allowing Buffalo to spread out the cap hits.

As in most contracts, the devil is in the details. While recently signed receivers Tyreek Hill ($30M/season) and Davante Adams ($28M/season) have eye-catching numbers, they aren’t exactly what they seem. Functionally speaking, after taking out a massive final year bloated salary number, Hill’s deal is a four-year, $95 million contract while Adams is $67.51 million over three seasons, an average of $22.5 million. Diggs beats those functional yearly averages.

On Monday, I predicted a three-year, $75 million contract for Diggs and with a bloated fourth year. Instead of the bloat, general manager Brandon Beane and the Diggs camp decided to keep it functional (refreshing!) and add another year at $25 million. The $25 million average for new money for Diggs was spot on.

For now, let’s tally Brandon Beane’s biggest moves since signing Josh Allen last August: