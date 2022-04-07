NABP | AFC West Car Comps, Quotes with Pat

Not Another Buffalo Podcast is back at it this week comparing NFL teams to cars. In this episode the guys decide to tackle the AFC West division. Brando talks about his Buffalo Sabres experience at RJ Night last Friday and how significant of an event it was. Plus, Pat pulls out some quirky NFL quotes as Brando and Jon try to guess who said them. Tune in to see if any of them include the Buffalo Bills!

