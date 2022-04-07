Buffalo Bills Links, 4/7: Contract extension for Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane did it again. With two years remaining on his current contract, and with his team tight up against the 2022 NFL salary cap, Beane worked his magic once again when, on Wednesday, the Bills and Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing the reported deal, which ensures Josh Allen will have his top receiving option to throw to for years to come.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills, Diggs agree on contract extension

After seeing Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams sign lucrative contract extensions this offseason, Brandon Beane took care of his star wideout, with the Bills and Diggs agreeing on an extension worth up to $104 million, with $70 million in guaranteed money. The deal will keep Diggs in Buffalo for the next six years.

Catch up on the known details of the deal for Diggs, who in two productive seasons in Buffalo has hauled in 230 passes for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns. Plus, see where Diggs’s new contract ranks among the other elite wide receivers in the NFL and get reactions from his teammates on the new deal.

NFL Draft and CB rumors

The Buffalo Bills possess pick No. 25 in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. We take a look at several mock drafts to find out which cornerbacks the Bills could select, plus learn about several under-the-radar positions Buffalo could shore up in the first round, a deep dive into this year’s class of offensive tackles, and more!

Odds and ends

Hear from newly re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Bates on why he wanted to come back to Western New York this offseason, and find out why former Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead of the Bills. Plus, the potential impact of Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) on Bills season ticket holders, and why members of the Western New York community want the Bills’ organization to do their part to give back to the people of Buffalo and Erie County as part of the new stadium deal.