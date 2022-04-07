Jordan Poyer has a new agent and may want a new contract

The Buffalo Bills agreed to a massive contract extension with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, another Buffalo Bills player was in the spotlight potentially seeking a new contract.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer switched agents on Wednesday. Rosenhaus Sports announced the new deal around 4 PM Eastern around the same time Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, was campaigning for a new deal on Twitter. Bush was tweeting, deleting tweets, and retweeting other people, so it gets a little convoluted, but we’ll do our best.

At around 4:30 PM, Bush retweeted Greg Tompsett of Cover 1 saying “extending Poyer is an easy choice” just before herself tweeting “All Pro Poyer” with an emoji that’s up to interpretation.

All Pro Poyer — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) April 6, 2022

She then retweeted more accounts in support of giving Poyer a new deal, including messages from Dolphins fans and a tweet from NYUP’s Matt Parrino, saying that Poyer is underpaid.

Several of these later tweets were quoting a now-deleted tweet from Bush herself, responding to a fan who wasn’t happy that she was advocating publicly for a new contract for Poyer.

Bush made reference to Poyer’s recent All-Pro selection and the fact that he has just one year remaining on his deal. Diggs had two years left on his contract when he agreed to his four-year extension. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane typically doesn’t sign contract extensions with players before they reach the offseason before the final year of their deals.

She also mentioned Poyer has been taking below-market deals. He signed a two-year, $19.5 million contract in 2020 which made him the sixth-highest paid safety in the NFL. It’s hard to argue the Bills didn’t reward him, but then in the intervening 12 months, six more safeties passed him on the list. Poyer only moved down one spot so far this offseason, and sits 13th in the NFL, a smidge above his running mate, Micah Hyde.

After deleting the above tweet, she sent a new one, which tried to frame the conversation in a more positive light. It’s clear her problem isn’t with Diggs getting his paycheck, and this message makes that clearer.

“I just want what’s best for everyone and I’m always happy to see these hard working guys get what they deserve. Period”

Even though Poyer turns 31 later this month, we expect that he’ll get a contract extension this offseason and this won’t be an issue inside or outside the locker room.