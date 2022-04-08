Buffalo Bills Links, 4/8: WR Stefon Diggs on Bills family

Family. The Buffalo Bills extended star wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract for four more years earlier this week, and when Diggs was asked why he wanted to potentially close out his NFL career with the Bills, he mentioned the sense of family he feels in the Bills’ organization.
In today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we hear more from Diggs, who signed an extension worth up to $104 million, with $70 million in guaranteed money. The deal will keep Diggs in Buffalo for the next six years.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Diggs loves the sense of family in Buffalo
The four-year contract extension WR Stefon Diggs signed earlier this week sure offers him financial benefits, but according to Diggs, just as important was the sense of family he has found in Buffalo, from owners Kim and Terry Pegula to the coaches and players. Hear more from Diggs on why he wanted to remain with the Bills for the next six years.
- For Diggs, deal is all about staying with Bills family - WGR 550
- ‘I feel like I’m such in a great place’: Stefon Diggs commits to Buffalo Bills with new deal - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: ‘I wanted it to be my home’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Stefon Diggs eager to prove his worth, ‘back chasing again’ after signing new deal - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo is where Stefon Diggs wants to finish his NFL career - Democrat & Chronicle
- How Stefon Diggs found a second home in Buffalo - BuffaloBills.com
- Stefon Diggs signs a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills - BuffaloBills.com
- Stefon Diggs’ daughter was hilarious at contract signing - WGR 550
- ‘GMFB’ crew reacts to Bills agreeing to extension with Stefon Diggs - BuffaloBills.com
- Observations: Stefon Diggs’ recruitment of Von Miller predates this offseason | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Mock drafts and NFL Draft visits
Take a look at all of the college football standouts who have had pre-NFL Draft visits with the Bills, then go in-depth with a seven-round mock draft to see which direction the Bills could go to improve their roster through the draft.
Odds and ends
We discuss how general manager Brandon Beane has followed through on just about everything he set out to do in the offseason so far, hear from front office executives on how Buffalo fared with its free-agency moves, find out which member of Buffalo’s defense could be the next to receive a contract extension, and more!
