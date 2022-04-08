Buffalo Bills Links, 4/8: WR Stefon Diggs on Bills family

Family. The Buffalo Bills extended star wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract for four more years earlier this week, and when Diggs was asked why he wanted to potentially close out his NFL career with the Bills, he mentioned the sense of family he feels in the Bills’ organization.

In today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we hear more from Diggs, who signed an extension worth up to $104 million, with $70 million in guaranteed money. The deal will keep Diggs in Buffalo for the next six years.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Diggs loves the sense of family in Buffalo

The four-year contract extension WR Stefon Diggs signed earlier this week sure offers him financial benefits, but according to Diggs, just as important was the sense of family he has found in Buffalo, from owners Kim and Terry Pegula to the coaches and players. Hear more from Diggs on why he wanted to remain with the Bills for the next six years.

Mock drafts and NFL Draft visits

Take a look at all of the college football standouts who have had pre-NFL Draft visits with the Bills, then go in-depth with a seven-round mock draft to see which direction the Bills could go to improve their roster through the draft.

Odds and ends

We discuss how general manager Brandon Beane has followed through on just about everything he set out to do in the offseason so far, hear from front office executives on how Buffalo fared with its free-agency moves, find out which member of Buffalo’s defense could be the next to receive a contract extension, and more!