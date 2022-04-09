Salary cap details: Ryan Bates signs, restructures his contract

The Buffalo Bills matched the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet for Restricted Free Agent Ryan Bates, meaning they agreed to the same contract in order to keep him. That didn’t last long, however, because the Bills and Bates have already agreed to restructure it.

Bates was set to make $3 million in fully guaranteed base salary in 2022. The Bills have instead given him $1.5 million in a restructure bonus to spread out that cap hit over the four years of the deal. The move saves Buffalo $1.125 million on their 2022 cap and they needed every penny of that. Before the Stefon Diggs contract extension, they had less than $300,000 in cap space.

Because the money was fully guaranteed, it was already going to be paid so it didn’t matter when. Bates received a total of $8.85 million in fully guaranteed money as part of the deal, which is the $2 million signing bonus plus his salaries in 2022 and 2023.

The structure means Bates is guaranteed to be on the roster for at least the next two seasons, then we will see.

It’s a pretty even deal, too. He gets $5 million in cash in 2022 and then $4 million in cash in each subsequent season. That makes it a tad front-loaded, which makes sense as the Bears wanted to disincentivize the Bills from signing it.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2022

Pro-rated signing bonus: $500,000

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $375,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Base salary: $1.45 million (fully guaranteed)

Cap hit: $2.375 million

2023

Pro-rated signing bonus: $500,000

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $375,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $3.9 million (fully guaranteed)

Cap hit: $4.875 million

2024

Pro-rated signing bonus: $500,000

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $375,000

Roster bonus: $500,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $3.4 million

Cap hit: $4.875 million

Dead cap: $1.75 million

Savings if cut: $3.125 million

2025

Pro-rated signing bonus: $500,000

Pro-rated restructure bonus: $375,000

Roster bonus: $500,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $3.4 million

Cap hit: $4.875 million

Dead cap: $875,000

Savings if cut: $4 million

