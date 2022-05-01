 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills undrafted free agent tracker

Who did the Bills add after the draft?

By Matt Warren
The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Buffalo Bills selecting eight players.

Here is the rundown of the eight draftees:

  • CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
  • RB James Cook, Florida
  • LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
  • WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
  • P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
  • CB Christian Benford, Villanova
  • OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech
  • LB Baylon Spector, Clemson

But draft weekend is far from over, as we have underafted free agency, where the Bills will look to add some players to bolster their depth heading into training camp and beyond. Talented players, for whatever reason, will fall out of the draft entirely, at which point the phone lines are flooded and agents start juggling calls trying to find the best home for their players.

Buffalo had several undrafted free agents make their practice squad in 2021 and prior to that, UDFAs have frequently made their roster.

Sometimes these players are signed-signed and sometimes they’re being offered a tryout at rookie minicamp, so none of this is official until announced by the team. Here are the ones we know so far:

Syracuse DL Kingsley Jonathan

App State WR Malik Williams

BYU WR Neil Pau’u

UCLA OL Alec Anderson

Penn DT Prince Emili

Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear

Tulsa CB Travon Fuller

Per Aaron Wilson, Fuller received a $7000 signing bonus

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Wydermyer come to Buffalo for a top-30 visit prior to the Draft. Aaron Wilson confirmed the signing.

