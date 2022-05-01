2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Buffalo Bills selecting eight players.

Here is the rundown of the eight draftees:

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

RB James Cook, Florida

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

CB Christian Benford, Villanova

OL Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

LB Baylon Spector, Clemson

But draft weekend is far from over, as we have underafted free agency, where the Bills will look to add some players to bolster their depth heading into training camp and beyond. Talented players, for whatever reason, will fall out of the draft entirely, at which point the phone lines are flooded and agents start juggling calls trying to find the best home for their players.

Buffalo had several undrafted free agents make their practice squad in 2021 and prior to that, UDFAs have frequently made their roster.

Sometimes these players are signed-signed and sometimes they’re being offered a tryout at rookie minicamp, so none of this is official until announced by the team. Here are the ones we know so far:

Syracuse DL Kingsley Jonathan

App State WR Malik Williams

App State WR Malik Williams is headed to Buffalo Bills as a UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 1, 2022

BYU WR Neil Pau’u

UCLA OL Alec Anderson

Alec Anderson of UCLA is going to BUFFALO BILLS as a UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 1, 2022

Penn DT Prince Emili

Bills are signing Penn DT Prince Emili as a UDFA, per source — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) April 30, 2022

Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear

Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear headed to Bills as UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 30, 2022

Tulsa CB Travon Fuller

#Bills are signing Tulsa CB Travon Fuller to an UDFA contract, per source. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 30, 2022

Per Aaron Wilson, Fuller received a $7000 signing bonus

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

The #Bills are pursuing TE Jalen Wydermyer as an UDFA, per source. Makes sense as he was a top-30 visitor. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 30, 2022

Wydermyer come to Buffalo for a top-30 visit prior to the Draft. Aaron Wilson confirmed the signing.