Christian Benford to begin at boundary CB but safety could be in future

Micah Hyde started off as a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers after being taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He eventually moved to safety, even playing multiple spots in the same game as a fill-in. There may be a similar path for the Buffalo Bills’ sixth-round pick, Christian Benford, but like the future second-team All-Pro, the rookie will start on the boundary.

“We’ve talked about both,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane, referring to cornerback and safety. “I think we’ll start him out as a corner here and see how he does. He did play a little bit of both. It’s easier to move him back.”

Back just means backward to safety. His versatility was a selling point during the 2022 NFL Draft, and despite playing in the Football Championship Subdivision at Villanova, Beane says the traits are there for Benford to make the jump to the pros. In addition to the ability to play multiple positions, you should expect him to play special teams in order to make the roster and develop.

“He’s played multiple spots; he’s played corner, he’s played safety, I think he’s even played some nickel. Lower-level competition but we like him,” said Beane following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30. “We brought him in on a 30 visit and was an impressive young man.”

Christian Benford, CB, Villanova goes to Buffalo in sixth