BBR: Should the Bills look to re-sign Jerry Hughes? (poll)

Now that the dust has settled from the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills still have a number of roster spots that can be filled before training camp. One veteran I think the Bills should bring back is defensive end Jerry Hughes.

In this episode of BBR, I take a closer look at the defensive snaps leaving the Bills this season (Mario Addison and Efe Obada), and how Hughes could still fit into this year’s roster. You may remember that the Bills kept six defensive ends on last season’s 53-man roster, and currently have four locks in my opinion (Miller, Gregory Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Boogie Basham).

While Shaq Lawson is certainly a fan favorite, his contract (one-year at approximately $1.2 million) makes him far from a roster lock. I’m still hopeful that he makes the team, his presence shouldn’t prohibit the team from bringing back Hughes or another veteran. You can hear the rest of my thoughts in the episode below.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.