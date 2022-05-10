Buffalo Bills Links, 5/10: Bills hosting Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans have developed a rivalry of sorts in recent memory, with the two teams squaring off in each of the last four seasons.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with the news that the rivalry will extend into a fifth consecutive season after the NFL announced that Buffalo will host Tennessee on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2022 season—the second straight year the Bills and Titans will meet on a Monday night.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills and Titans resume rivalry on Monday Night Football

Everyone remembers what happened last year in Nashville on Monday Night Football, when Josh Allen was stuffed short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak as the Bills suffered a 34-31 setback on primetime.

This year, the Bills will look for revenge against the Titans at home, as Buffalo welcomes Tennessee to Highmark Stadium at 7:15 PM Eastern on Monday, Sept. 19 in a Week 2 clash. The Bills have lost the last two meetings with the Titans, but were victorious in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Roster projections, power rankings, team needs

With the draft in the past, and with rookie minicamp approaching, it’s time to begin projecting the Bills’ 53-man roster. We also see where Buffalo sits in the latest NFL power rankings. Plus, what’s Buffalo’s biggest remaining need?

Get to know CB Kaiir Elam and WR Khalil Shakir

The Bills traded up to draft Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with pick No. 23 in the first round, and they were able to wait until the fifth round to add talented Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Get to know two of Buffalo’s newest members of the team and find out why at least one national football pundit feels Buffalo’s rookie class will make the biggest impact in 2022.

Odds and ends

We see how Buffalo’s rookie draft class could affect the team’s ability to offer up contract extensions to veterans like middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox, and safety Jordan Poyer.

Plus, how new edge rusher Von Miller has done when going up against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whether the Bills are still a viable candidate to open the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, a deep dive into the finances behind Buffalo’s new stadium, and more!