Bills vs Rams season opener is likely, per sources

The Buffalo Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Rams is the likeliest NFL Opening Night matchup, per sources. With the Denver Broncos’ game against the Rams officially announced for Christmas afternoon, Buffalo is the logical choice.

Each year, the NFL’s league champion opens the following season at home against a big-time opponent to kick off the season with a bang. The Rams’ home slate seemed devoid of star power outside of a pair of teams—the Bills and their quarterback Josh Allen and the Broncos and their brand new QB Russell Wilson. The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott would be a worthy option, but they opened the season in 2021 against the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Buffalo made a splash move, signing the NFL’s active career sack leader, former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, AND prominent former Ram that Los Angeles wanted to keep in the fold—Von Miller—they upped the stakes and made it much more likely they would be the team. There are so many storylines at work, and the Bills promise to deliver huge ratings.

It’s not confirmed yet, but we’re writing it in really dark pencil on our paper copy.

Here is the stuff we’ve been able to confirm so far. When our sources can confirm the Week 1 matchup, we will add it to the table.