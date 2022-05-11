NABP | Schedule Bingo, Quotes with Pat, and can anyone emulate the Bills rebuild?

This week on Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon & Brando discuss some of the schedule leaks that have come in so far, including the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

With some stories coming out around the league that other teams are looking to emulate the Bills’ rebuild, the guys debate whether or not that’s realistic, not to mention whether or not coaches and GMs are given enough time to do so. Would the Bills’ rebuild have been as successful if the team had not made the playoffs in Year 1? Inevitably there would have been increased pressure to win in Year 2, possibly at the expense of the future.

Plus, a “Quotes with Pat” segment that centers around some of the greatest quarterback controversies in NFL history.

