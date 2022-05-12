The Buffalo Bills will face the Detroit Lions in the first game (12:30 Eastern) on Thanksgiving Day 2022, sources have told Buffalo Rumblings. It’s the second straight year the Bills will be on Turkey Day and third time in four years.

The Bills have won their last three games against the Lions, with the last loss coming in 2006 in a game where Roy Williams went off. The Bills are 5-1 against the Lions since 1994. They have played in nearly every preseason we can remember, thanks initially to founding Bills owner Ralph Wilson being a former minority owner of the Lions and a resident of Detroit.

Buffalo has now been scheduled on Thanksgiving in three of the last four seasons. They are 2-0 after convincing victories over the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 (late afternoon) and New Orleans Saints in 2021 (nightcap). The ratings were also high for both games, something not lost on the NFL schedule-makers. If Buffalo wins this year in the early time slot, they will have the Thanksgiving Triple Crown or something.

It would appear that the Bills are getting all of the respect from the national media and NFL. Let’s see how they handle it.

All the information we have on the games is in the table below with links to our previous coverage: