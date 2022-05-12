NFL Schedule Leak Tracker: All the Buffalo Bills information we have

The NFL’s schedule release is Thursday night, but that isn’t going to stop us from tracking all the rumors (and confirming some where we can). We know the Buffalo Bills play on Monday night in Week 2, but the rest is still a bit mysterious.

Below, you’ll find the Home and Away opponents, plus each week will be listed out along with information relevant to the Bills’ potential opponent and rumors. The table at the bottom is only for confirmed games from a source we trust.

Let’s get after it!

Bills’ 2022 Opponents

Home Games

Away Games

Week-by-week Info

Week 1

- We are reporting per sources that this game is “most likely” to be the Bills vs Los Angeles Rams on the NFL’s Opening Night broadcast, Thursday, September 8th.

Week 2 - OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

- Monday, Sept 19, 7:15 PM Eastern vs. Tennessee Titans (Full Story)

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK BUFFALO.



The Titans are coming to town for Week 2!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TBCaHjQErK — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2022

Week 3

Week 4

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Patriots (via The Athletic)

Week 5

- Officially not the Packers (vs. NYG)

Week 6

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Jets (via The Athletic)

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

- Officially not the Packers (vs. DAL)

Week 11

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

Week 12

- Persistent but unconfirmed rumors have the Bills on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Rams (via The Athletic)

Week 16

- Officially not the Rams (vs. DEN)

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Dolphins (via The Athletic)

Week 17

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Vikings (via The Athletic)

Week 18

- Typically an AFC East opponent

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

- Not the Lions (via The Athletic)

What we know for sure