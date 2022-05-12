NFL Schedule Leak Tracker: All the Buffalo Bills information we have

The NFL’s schedule release is Thursday night, but that isn’t going to stop us from tracking all the rumors (and confirming some where we can). We know the Buffalo Bills play on Monday night in Week 2, but the rest is still a bit mysterious.
Below, you’ll find the Home and Away opponents, plus each week will be listed out along with information relevant to the Bills’ potential opponent and rumors. The table at the bottom is only for confirmed games from a source we trust.
Let’s get after it!
Bills’ 2022 Opponents
Home Games
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
Away Games
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
Week-by-week Info
Week 1
- We are reporting per sources that this game is “most likely” to be the Bills vs Los Angeles Rams on the NFL’s Opening Night broadcast, Thursday, September 8th.
Week 2 - OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED
- Monday, Sept 19, 7:15 PM Eastern vs. Tennessee Titans (Full Story)
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK BUFFALO.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2022
The Titans are coming to town for Week 2!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TBCaHjQErK
Week 3
Week 4
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Patriots (via The Athletic)
Week 5
- Officially not the Packers (vs. NYG)
Week 6
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Jets (via The Athletic)
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
- Officially not the Packers (vs. DAL)
Week 11
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
Week 12
- Persistent but unconfirmed rumors have the Bills on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Rams (via The Athletic)
Week 16
- Officially not the Rams (vs. DEN)
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Dolphins (via The Athletic)
Week 17
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Vikings (via The Athletic)
Week 18
- Typically an AFC East opponent
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Lions (via The Athletic)
What we know for sure
2022 Buffalo Bills schedule
|Week
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Notes
|Week
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Notes
|Pre-1
|Pre-2
|Pre-3
|1
|Sept 8-12
|Sources have indicated this is likely the Thursday night season opener
|2
|Monday
|Sept 19
|7:15 ET
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|Fifth straight season playing Tennesse, but first time in Buffalo since 2018
|3
|Sept 25-26
|4
|Oct 2-3
|5
|Oct 6-10
|6
|Oct 13-17
|7
|Oct 20-24
|8
|Oct 27-31
|9
|Nov 3-7
|10
|Nov 10-14
|11
|Nov 17-21
|12
|Nov 24-28
|13
|Dec 1-5
|14
|Dec 8-12
|15
|Dec 15-19
|16
|Dec 22-26
|17
|Dec 29-Jan2
|18
|Jan 7-8
|WC
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Div
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|AFC
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|SB
|Sunday
|Feb 12
|6:30 PM
|TBD
