NFL Schedule Leak Tracker: All the Buffalo Bills information we have

We’re sleuthing for all the Bills schedule information

By Matt Warren
The NFL’s schedule release is Thursday night, but that isn’t going to stop us from tracking all the rumors (and confirming some where we can). We know the Buffalo Bills play on Monday night in Week 2, but the rest is still a bit mysterious.

Below, you’ll find the Home and Away opponents, plus each week will be listed out along with information relevant to the Bills’ potential opponent and rumors. The table at the bottom is only for confirmed games from a source we trust.

Bills’ 2022 Opponents

Home Games

Away Games

Week-by-week Info

Week 1

- We are reporting per sources that this game is “most likely” to be the Bills vs Los Angeles Rams on the NFL’s Opening Night broadcast, Thursday, September 8th.

Week 2 - OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

- Monday, Sept 19, 7:15 PM Eastern vs. Tennessee Titans (Full Story)

Week 3

Week 4

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Patriots (via The Athletic)

Week 5

- Officially not the Packers (vs. NYG)

Week 6

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Jets (via The Athletic)

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

- Officially not the Packers (vs. DAL)

Week 11

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)

Week 12

- Persistent but unconfirmed rumors have the Bills on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Rams (via The Athletic)

Week 16

- Officially not the Rams (vs. DEN)
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Dolphins (via The Athletic)

Week 17

- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Vikings (via The Athletic)

Week 18

- Typically an AFC East opponent
- Not the Packers (via The Athletic)
- Not the Lions (via The Athletic)

What we know for sure

2022 Buffalo Bills schedule

Week Day Date Time Opponent Notes
Pre-1
Pre-2
Pre-3
1 Sept 8-12 Sources have indicated this is likely the Thursday night season opener
2 Monday Sept 19 7:15 ET TENNESSEE TITANS Fifth straight season playing Tennesse, but first time in Buffalo since 2018
3 Sept 25-26
4 Oct 2-3
5 Oct 6-10
6 Oct 13-17
7 Oct 20-24
8 Oct 27-31
9 Nov 3-7
10 Nov 10-14
11 Nov 17-21
12 Nov 24-28
13 Dec 1-5
14 Dec 8-12
15 Dec 15-19
16 Dec 22-26
17 Dec 29-Jan2
18 Jan 7-8
WC TBD TBD TBD TBD
Div TBD TBD TBD TBD
AFC TBD TBD TBD TBD
SB Sunday Feb 12 6:30 PM TBD

